RECIPE | Guilt-free slimmer's veggie samosas

"Yes, you read correctly: samosas! Making a simple swap from pastry to tortilla wrap instantly brings down the kilojoules," say Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone, authors of A Pinch of Nom (Pan Macmillan, R399). "Filled with fresh ingredients, you’ll be reaching for these time and time again for fakeaway nights or just as a snack."

Serves: 6

Nutritional information: 151 kcal per serving

Ingredients:

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

75g frozen peas

Low-kilojoule cooking spray

½ onion, diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp grated root ginger

Generous pinch of chilli powder

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

30g spinach

juice of ½ lemon

Sea salt

3 low-kilojoule tortilla wraps, cut in half

1 egg, beaten

Fresh coriander, to serve (optional)

Method:

Cook the diced potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water for 5 minutes, then drain. Cook the peas in boiling salted water and drain. Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C/gas mark 6) and line a baking tray with some greaseproof paper or baking parchment. Spray a pan with some low-kilojoule cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened, but not browned, then add the spices and cook for another minute. Stir in the cooked potato and mash it slightly with a fork or the back of a spoon before adding the uncooked spinach, lemon juice and peas. Add a pinch of salt and stir. Brush the edges of the halved wraps with the beaten egg. Fold each half into a cone shape and seal the edge, leaving the top open to add the filling. Divide the filling equally between the wraps, being careful not to over-fill them. If you do, you will not be able to seal them properly. Brush the open end of the wraps with some more beaten egg, leave for 30-40 seconds, until it becomes tacky, then press the edges together firmly. You can use a fork to do this, but be careful not to rip the wrap. Arrange the samosas on the tray. Brush each samosa with plenty of beaten egg, make sure the edges are sealed, then place in the oven for 10 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve warm. (You can also allow to wrap in baking parchment and freeze for another day.)

• This recipe is courtesy of 'A Pinch of Nom' by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Pan Macmillan).