RECIPE | Simple fish curry
This fragrant, tomato-based curry can be made with the white fish of your choice
02 July 2019 - 13:19
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil
1 medium red onion (150g), thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, crushed
10ml (2 tsp) grated fresh ginger
2 cloves
2 cardamom pods
1 small dried red chilli
5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds
5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds
15ml (1 tbsp) garam masala
10ml (2 tsp) ground turmeric
1 lemon, halved
4 fillets fresh white fish (eg hake, dorado, or farmed kabeljou)
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
250ml (1 cup) rosa tomatoes, halved
150ml hot water
Handful fresh coriander, plus extra to serve
1 packet baby spinach leaves
175ml fat-free plain yoghurt
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large, non-stick pan and fry the onion, garlic and ginger until soft.
- Crush the cloves, cardamom, chilli, cumin and coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and add to the pan together with the garam masala, turmeric and a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Add the fish, either whole or cubed, and cook for 4-5 minutes until the fish has turned opaque.
- Stir in the canned tomatoes and rosa tomatoes, water and fresh coriander and simmer for about 15 minutes.
- Stir in the spinach and 150ml of the yoghurt and allow to reduce and thicken for 5 minutes.
- Serve topped with remaining yoghurt, a squeeze of lemon juice and extra coriander.