RECIPE | Simple fish curry

This fragrant, tomato-based curry can be made with the white fish of your choice

02 July 2019 - 13:19 By Jade Campbell
Easy fish curry.
Image: Toby Murphy

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil

1 medium red onion (150g), thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

10ml (2 tsp) grated fresh ginger

2 cloves

2 cardamom pods

1 small dried red chilli

5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds

5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds

15ml (1 tbsp) garam masala

10ml (2 tsp) ground turmeric

1 lemon, halved

4 fillets fresh white fish  (eg hake, dorado, or farmed kabeljou)

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

250ml (1 cup) rosa tomatoes, halved

150ml hot water

Handful fresh coriander, plus extra to serve

1 packet baby spinach leaves

175ml fat-free plain yoghurt

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a large, non-stick pan and fry the onion, garlic and ginger until soft.
  2. Crush the cloves, cardamom, chilli, cumin and coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and add to the pan together with the garam masala, turmeric and a squeeze of lemon juice.
  3. Add the fish, either whole or cubed, and cook for 4-5 minutes until the fish has turned opaque.
  4. Stir in the canned tomatoes and rosa tomatoes, water and fresh coriander and simmer for about 15 minutes.
  5. Stir in the spinach and 150ml of the yoghurt and allow to reduce and thicken for 5 minutes.
  6. Serve topped with remaining yoghurt, a squeeze of lemon juice and extra coriander. 

