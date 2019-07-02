Food

RECIPE | Vegan roasted vegetable curry

A moreish meat-free curry with a coconut-milk-based sauce

Hilary Biller Columnist
02 July 2019 - 13:26
Vegan roasted vegetable curry.
Vegan roasted vegetable curry.
Image: Sean Calitz

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed (or use 1 medium cauliflower broken into florets)

1 butternut, peeled and cubed

4 baby marrows, sliced

1 aubergine, cubed

2 large red peppers, cored and cut into chunks

90ml tikka masala paste

60ml (4 tbsp) oil

2 large onions, chopped

1x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 x 400g can coconut milk

Fresh coriander, to serve garnish

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Combine the sweet potato, butternut, baby marrows, aubergine and peppers in 30ml of the masala paste. Add 30ml of the oil and toss to mix through evenly — it’s best to use your fingers.
  3. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes.
  4. To make the sauce, preheat the remaining oil in a saucepan and fry the onions till soft and golden. Stir in the remaining paste and fry for a couple of minutes with the lid on so the onions can absorb the flavours.
  5. Add the tomatoes, coconut milk and 125ml-250ml water.
  6. Add the roasted vegetables, stir through and simmer for 15-20 minutes until they are tender.
  7. Garnish with coriander and serve with some flatbread and basmati rice.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE: Chickpea curry with cooling cucumber & yoghurt raita

Colourful and filling, this quick vegetarian curry is guilt-free comfort food
Lifestyle
4 years ago

RECIPE | Curried okra & potatoes served with rotis

This dish marries the rich, earthy joys of okra, spice and potatoes
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE: Quick vegetable curry

Turn a packet of chunky vegetable soup mix into a Thai feast with just a couple of added ingredients
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Frontiéres' shines a spotlight on the struggles of asylum seekers in SA Lifestyle
  2. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Your weekly horoscope: June 30 to July 6 2019 Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead Lifestyle
  5. Over 23m Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to 'When They See Us' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X