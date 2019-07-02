RECIPE | Vegan roasted vegetable curry
A moreish meat-free curry with a coconut-milk-based sauce
02 July 2019 - 13:26
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed (or use 1 medium cauliflower broken into florets)
1 butternut, peeled and cubed
4 baby marrows, sliced
1 aubergine, cubed
2 large red peppers, cored and cut into chunks
90ml tikka masala paste
60ml (4 tbsp) oil
2 large onions, chopped
1x 400g can chopped tomatoes
1 x 400g can coconut milk
Fresh coriander, to serve garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Combine the sweet potato, butternut, baby marrows, aubergine and peppers in 30ml of the masala paste. Add 30ml of the oil and toss to mix through evenly — it’s best to use your fingers.
- Roast in the oven for 30 minutes.
- To make the sauce, preheat the remaining oil in a saucepan and fry the onions till soft and golden. Stir in the remaining paste and fry for a couple of minutes with the lid on so the onions can absorb the flavours.
- Add the tomatoes, coconut milk and 125ml-250ml water.
- Add the roasted vegetables, stir through and simmer for 15-20 minutes until they are tender.
- Garnish with coriander and serve with some flatbread and basmati rice.