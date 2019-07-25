Food

Will 'MasterChef' Oz judges still be coming to SA despite leaving hit show?

25 July 2019 - 09:00 By Staff reporter
George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan. File photo.
Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Fans of MasterChef Australia were shocked on Tuesday when it was announced that all three of the cooking contest's long-reigning judges had left the show.

Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris parted ways with the 'MasterChef' franchise following contract disputes; there's been no word on who will replace the trio for season 12. 

Clearly worried that their local fans would think this news meant they'd no longer be appearing at upcoming Appetite Fest in SA, Gary took to Instagram to reassure them that this wasn't the case.

"George, Matt and I are all coming to Pretoria," said the chef in a video. "It was a massive success and a huge amount of fun last year, so we couldn't say no. And this year we're curating a very special dinner along with cooking demos and master classes."

It's worth noting, however, that in order to attend one of these special events, you'll need to fork out R2,500 or more for a ticket.

The Appetite Fest is on at the Sun Arena @ Times Square from September 13 -15. Tickets at Computicket.

Gary, George & Matt leave 'MasterChef Australia'. What's next for the trio?

The three charismatic judges of the 'MasterChef Australia' cooking contest have walked out of the kitchen en masse amid a dispute over pay.
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

RECIPE: Matt Preston's sweet potato zoodles with jerk chicken

In this easy Caribbean-inspired recipe, the popular MasterChef Australia judge proves you can cook anything over the coals - even veggie noodles!
Lifestyle
1 year ago

'Street Food': a sublime new series from the creator of 'Chef's Table'

What sets this Netflix series apart from other culinary travel shows is its focus on the human stories behind Asia's street food stalls
Lifestyle
2 months ago

