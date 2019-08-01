Food

WATCH | How to make the best ever sweet & spicy chicken wings

Finger food doesn't get any better than this

01 August 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

Ingredients:

15 – 18 chicken wings

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup corn flour

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 - 4 cups oil, for frying

For the sweet and spicy sauce:

1 cup tomato sauce

½ cup honey

20ml/40ml/60ml Red Tabasco Pepper Sauce (depending on whether you want your wings mild, spicy or hot)

1 tsp salt

Pepper, to taste

1 – 2 ½ tbsp apple cider/white wine vinegar

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

To serve:

Creamy dipping sauce

Fresh chives

Ice cold beer

Method:

  1. Prep the chicken wings. Flip each wing over so you can easily see the joints. Identify the wing tip and, with one clean cut through the joint, remove it and set aside*. Cut the remaining wing in half, again making one clean cut through the joint. Repeat.

  2. Combine the flour, corn flour, paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl.

  3. Add the wings to the bowl, a few at a time, and coat well in the flour mixture before placing on a wire cooling rack. Refrigerate for 90 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Place all the ingredients in a small pot over a medium low/heat and stir well. Allow to simmer a sticky, thickened consistency is reached; about 5-10 minutes.
  5. Heat the oil for frying in a large pot over a medium heat. 
  6. Deep fry the chicken wings in small batches, for 8-10 minutes, golden and cooked through. Drain on paper towel and allow to cool slightly. 
  7. Place the chicken wings in a bowl and drizzle with the sweet and spicy sauce. Toss the chicken wings in the sauce, being careful not to dislodge the crumb.
  8. Sprinkle with freshly chopped chives and serve with a creamy dip and some ice cold beers.

Cook's tip: save the wing tips to make stocks and soups.

