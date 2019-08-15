5 cakes for celeb Paul Hollywood to comfort eat now that his love life's soured

Paul Hollywood, master baker and celebrity judge of The Great British Bake Off, has been in the news, not for his pastry skills, but rather his flaky love life.

In 2013, the so-called Silver Fox had a much-publicised affair with chef Marcela Valladolid, a fellow Bake Off judge, who he met on the American version of the popular TV baking competition. When it ended, Hollywood's wife, Alexandra, took the baker man back. She said he baked her chocolate croissants to say sorry.

But it didn't take long before Hollywood found himself in another sticky mess, again of his own making.

In 2017, he struck up with barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam, who is roughly 20 years his junior, after meeting her at his "local". This time it was forever, so they said, splashing it across the media. He left his wife of nearly 20 years and his only son, Josh, and shacked up with Monteys-Fullam in a grand new home.