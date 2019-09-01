4 dynamic female chefs who should be on every Cape Town foodie's radar

The Mother City is famously home to multiple award-winning chefs, but there are also many stellar cooks with blue-chip résumés to seek out in the city

CHEF YEN NGUYEN OF YEN'S VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD



Yen Nguyen made her first lunch-to-order at 15 after a construction crew working across from her house in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, knocked on her mother's door asking if they could buy whatever it was that smelt so good. Nguyen was at the stove that day and the moment marked the start of her journey into food. ..