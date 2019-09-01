4 dynamic female chefs who should be on every Cape Town foodie's radar
The Mother City is famously home to multiple award-winning chefs, but there are also many stellar cooks with blue-chip résumés to seek out in the city
01 September 2019 - 00:10
CHEF YEN NGUYEN OF YEN'S VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD
Yen Nguyen made her first lunch-to-order at 15 after a construction crew working across from her house in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, knocked on her mother's door asking if they could buy whatever it was that smelt so good. Nguyen was at the stove that day and the moment marked the start of her journey into food. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.