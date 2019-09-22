What's the difference between a koeksister & a koesister?

Chef Naseer Abdullah tells us, and shares an amazing recipe for the latter

"A week can't go by without me eating about 10 koesisters," says Naseer Abdullah, head chef of Radisson RED Hotel in Cape Town, which recently hosted a koesister "Koek Off".



"Koesisters are an integral part of my life because of the legacy — my grandmother used to make them," he adds...