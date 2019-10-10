Food

Restaurant Review

Visit Caramba to discover there's more to Portuguese food than just peri-peri

That's not to say this Cape Town restaurant's peri-peri dishes aren't delicious, but the menu also showcases traditional Madeira fare you may not have tried before, writes Kit Heathcock

10 October 2019 - 00:00 By KIT HEATHCOCK
A platter of bacalhau (salt cod) with potatoes, boiled egg, caramelised onions and olives is traditionally served at Christmas in Portugal.
A platter of bacalhau (salt cod) with potatoes, boiled egg, caramelised onions and olives is traditionally served at Christmas in Portugal.
Image: Kit Heathcock

Caramba prides itself on cooking up authentic Portuguese food. To owners Analita da Silva and Rob Pagan, this means including traditional recipes that take days of slow preparation, the dishes that Analita’s family would cook for celebrations and for everyday family meals.

“What we’ve done is taken the perception of Portuguese food which here in SA comes from the Mozambican and Angolan traditions such as peri-peri chicken and prawns, and added the authentic traditional dishes that you find in Portugal,” says Rob.

Analita’s family came from Madeira, Rob’s from Mozambique and they both grew up here in Cape Town.

Together they have created a warm neighbourhood taverna that’s busy every night, and on Sundays it’s full of Cape Town’s Portuguese community gathering for family lunches.

Seating just 30 inside and the same again under umbrellas outside, the vibe is intimate and homely.

The emphasis is on hearty home cooking, everything being freshly prepared daily, including the three levels of homemade peri-peri sauce. We tried the mild and the hot, the extra hot is for those who like tears to flow as they eat!

Bacalhau, the traditional salt cod of Portugal, features in several dishes – previous experiences of it elsewhere had left me underwhelmed but it’s a revelation here at Caramba. The secret is seven days of soaking with multiple changes of water, resulting in fish that’s delicate in flavour and texture.

We devour the pasteis de bacalhau – cod croquettes – as a starter, and love the celebratory platter of bacalhau with potatoes, boiled egg, caramelised onions and olives, a traditional Portuguese Christmas dish.

We savour peri-peri chicken livers, in a gorgeous rich sauce, then mop up the sauce with delicious piping-hot milho frito, crisp cornmeal fritters that are a typical Madeiran side dish.

The peri-peri chicken with crisp spicy skin and succulent flesh has just the right degree of heat, and comes with peri-peri sauce to add more to taste.

A rich bean stew, feljoada takes four days to prepare, beans simmered slowly with chicken, pork and chorizo to mellow depth of flavour, and makes a sustaining and hearty lunch on its own.

Leave enough room to taste Analita’s homemade pasteis de nata – Portuguese custard tarts with crispy pastry, luscious wobbly egg custard and a hint of cinnamon.

It’s true comfort food from a culture that loves eating, and that makes the most of simple ingredients cooked with integrity.


Image: Supplied

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Green Goose Eatery is a fabulous addition to central Stellenbosch

The restaurant in central Stellenbosch celebrates sustainable local ingredients and global flavours
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Cannabis meets sushi at Cape Town's Blowfish

Around the world, cannabis-infused food is coming in hot and locally chefs are conjuring ways to weave the wonder weed into their menus.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

No pretensions, just really good Italian food at Scarpetta in Cape Town

Kit Heathcock discovers the joys of 'eating like an Italian' at this casual neighbourhood restaurant in Woodstock
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ... Lifestyle
  2. 7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives Travel
  3. Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Maps Maponyane has got his buns in a row flipping burgers: Here's what you need ... Food
  5. WATCH | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X