Mission accomplished! Joburg bar voted one of the world's 100 best

As with many of the coolest ideas, the concept for Parkwood speakeasy Sin + Tax was born in a bar

Sometime round December 2016 a rumour began filtering through the ranks of Johannesburg's cocktail-starved nightlife connoisseurs. An Old Fashioned-serving phoenix had risen from the greasy husk of a scooter dealership and, most titillatingly, you needed a password to get in.



It didn't take long for the grapevine to do its job and within a matter of months, long queues of people could be seen slithering out of a random alley in Parkwood, Johannesburg, to get a taste...