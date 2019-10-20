RECIPE | Vegan cashew 'cream cheese'
This 'creamy' spread is delicious slathered on a bagel. You can easily double or triple the recipe if you wish
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Makes: About 1 cup
Difficulty: Easy..
Makes: About 1 cup
Difficulty: Easy..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.