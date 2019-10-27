Taste & Tell

Wagu wors to vegan bites: we taste test 24 new finds on supermarket shelves

Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers, Food Lover's Market and Spar are constantly bringing out exciting and innovative new food products. Here's which ones are well worth buying

SA’s five largest retailers each shared a handful of new items on their shelves for a blind tasting.



We asked a group of enthusiastic (and hungry) 2nd year Food and Beverage Operations management students at The School of Hospitality & Tourism at UJ to put them to the taste test...