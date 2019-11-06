Waves of change as popular Durban eatery 9th Avenue moves to harbour

In its previous incarnation, 9th Avenue Waterside had legions of fans, including couples who celebrated every birthday and anniversary there, retirees who lunched once a month, and business people who entertained clients nowhere else.

Quick recap: they were 9th Avenue Bistro for 19 years before moving to the Durban Yacht Mole in September and tweaking their name. Although the setting has changed, the food is still the fine-dining treat that patrons have come to know and love.

Renowned chef Graham Neilson and his team have updated the menu to honour the old favourites — langoustine tails with orzo; duck liver parfait and candied pecan, pear and gorgonzola salad — and have introduced exciting new seafood dishes that befit the restaurant's new oceanside setting.

The focus is on fresh, local and seasonal — think Saldanha Bay mussels, fruits de mer platters and a soupe de poisson.

The menu is reinvented regularly according to the produce available, co-owner Gina Neilson tells me - and the balance between knowing what to expect and finding a surprise on the menu has been a contributor to 9th Avenue’s success.

We began our meal with seafood, ordering a portion of calamari and the gin-cured salmon.