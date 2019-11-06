Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge

Normally when two rappers battle, they hurl shade at each other through their lyrics. But this isn't a rap battle; it's a style battle - brought about by Boity, donning a near identical outfit to one Rouge wore recently.

Rouge stunned when she arrived at the New York Runway SA show in Cape Town last month wearing an asymmetrical silver mini-dress by local designer Orapeleng Modutle.

She paired it with statement stilettos, skipped the jewels and wore her hair slicked back.