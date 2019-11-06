The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge

The rappers have worn near identical outfits to some high-profile events

06 November 2019 - 15:00 By Toni Jaye Singer and Tswelopele Maputla
Boity in Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue couture at the MTV EMAs on November 3 in Seville, Spain.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Normally when two rappers battle, they hurl shade at each other through their lyrics. But this isn't a rap battle; it's a style battle - brought about by Boity, donning a near identical outfit to one Rouge wore recently.

Rouge stunned when she arrived at the New York Runway SA show in Cape Town last month wearing an asymmetrical silver mini-dress by local designer Orapeleng Modutle.

She paired it with statement stilettos, skipped the jewels and wore her hair slicked back.

Boity, on the other hand, added a few accessories to the mix when she wore a version of the same outfit to the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain last weekend.

The Wuz Dat rapper's look featured skorts (a skirt plus shorts) rather than a skirt. She teamed it with heels with transparent pearl-studded ankle straps. A see-through mini-bag, sparkly earrings and a couple of bracelets completed the look.

So who wore it best? Both ladies turned heads, but we're going to give Rouge the crown. 

Thanks to the dramatic sleeve and all that beaded embellishment, there's a lot going on with this garment. We think Rouge was wise to keep her styling simple and let the complex design of her dress shine. 

We also feel her choice of "heavier" footwear resulted in a more balanced overall look, while Boity's dainty shoes created a top-heavy feel.

