Taste & Tell
Mince pies and more: the top scorers in ALL our Christmas taste tests
Here's which supermarkets to head to if you want the tastiest festive treats
'Tis the season to indulge! To help you buy the tastiest festive treats, we invited a host of top chefs to munch their way though a selection of mince pies, iced fruit cakes and Christmas puddings from major supermarkets.
We've run the results of these blind taste tests online over the past couple of weeks. In case you've missed them, here's a recap of the top-scoring products in each category:
ICED CHRISTMAS CAKES
THE CONTENDERS:
- Iced Festive Fruit Cake - Checkers
- Iced Brandy Fruit Cake - Woolworths
- Luxury Iced Brandy Fruit Cake - Pick n Pay
- Freshline Iced Christmas Fruit Cake - Spar
- Iced Fruit Cake - Food Lover's Market
THE TOP SCORER:
Pick n Pay's Luxury Iced Brandy Fruit Cake
Price: R199.99 for 1kg
What the judges said:
- Nathan Jacobs: The best of the lot we've tasted, but nothing special.
- Pinky Maruping: The cake looks perfect but is very dry.
- Jane-Therese Mulry: The best of the lot, nicely presented.
NON-TRADITIONAL MINCE PIES
THE CONTENDERS:
- Blueberry Fruit Mince Pies - Checkers
- Honey Burst Mince Pies - Pick n Pay
- Gluten-Free Mince Pies - Checkers
- Fruited Mince Pies with Blueberries - Food Lover's Market
- Free From Gluten Fruit Mince Pies - Pick n Pay
THE TOP SCORER:
Pick n Pay's Honey Burst Mince Pies
Price: R34.99 for four
What the judges said:
- Jane-Therese Mulry: Pastry very nice and buttery. I get the citrus but not the honey.
- Fritz Flatscher: The star design on top gives it a special festive effect.
- Heinz Brunner: Love the pastry and the star on top, it tastes like orange marmalade.
TRADITIONAL MINCE PIES
THE CONTENDERS:
- Fruit Mince Pies - Woolworths
- Deep Filled Mince Pies - Pick n Pay
- Festive Mince Pies - Checkers
- Traditional Fruited Mince Pies - Food Lover's Market
- Freshline Mince Pies - Spar
THE TOP SCORER:
Checker's Festive Mince Pies
Price: R36.99 for six (360g)
What the judges said:
- Fritz Flatscher: Very nicely baked crust. Nice colour, good acidity.
- Jane-Therese Mulry: Pastry perfect, not too sweet. Filling moist and wholesome.
- Catherine Adonis: Pastry-to-filling ratio is perfect. Pastry has great colour and texture and is well baked.
CHRISTMAS PUDDINGS
THE CONTENDERS:
- Christmas Brandy Fruit Pudding - Woolworths
- Luxury Christmas Pudding - Pick n Pay
- Christmas Pudding - Spar
- Festive Steamed Pudding - Checkers
- Christmas Fruit Pudding - Food Lover's Market
THE TOP SCORER:
Pick n Pay's Luxury Christmas Pudding
Price: R249.99 for 900g
What the judges said:
- Jane-Therese Mulry: Citrus flavour but quite stodgy, although nice taste.
- Fritz Flatscher: A good-looking pudding.
- Catherine Adonis: Tasty - a bit mushy but good flavour. Nice orange flavour. Juicy.
