Lab-grown 'beef' burger that sizzles, bleeds and tastes (almost) like beef

Pricey lab-grown meat proves a hit, but it has its critics too

South Africans are forking out an arm and a leg for a lab-grown "beef" patty that "bleeds" yet does not contain a single ounce of meat.



The newly imported patty is an innovative plant-based offering from the US made from pea protein isolates, canola oil and beetroot "blood" to give vegans and vegetarians a taste of what it's like to sink their teeth into a "meaty" burger...