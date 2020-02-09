You'd never guess Valor chocolates have no sugar in them

This Spanish chocolate brand has just hit the shelves in SA. We tasted some of their sugar-free flavours

Can you taste the difference between a dark chocolate and a sugar-free dark chocolate of the same cacao percentage? You can't, as a group of foodies, including myself, discovered recently when we came together in Cape Town for the launch of a Spanish brand of chocolate into the local market. The two tasted exactly the same and it became a guessing game, such was the quality of the range of sugar-free chocolates.



Valor Chocolates, a family bean-to-bar business founded in 1881, has a rich and long pedigree of producing quality chocolates. Their sugar-free range was many years in the making. It is made in the same way as their chocolates with one exception: the sugar-free range uses the natural sweetener stevia instead of cane sugar...