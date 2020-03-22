Quirky bottled water brand 'It's Not Made in China' champions local artists
22 March 2020 - 00:00
How do you make bottled water stand out in a crowded market? You give it a quirky design, add a name that will cause a stir, feature a gallery of different local artwork which changes regularly, and ensure the product is environmentally friendly and so attractive that it becomes a keepsake.
The bottled mineral water named It's Not Made in China (https://www.itsnotmadeinchina.co.za/) is the brainchild of Durbanites Tracy and William Ruggier, whose business evolved from an idea of supporting local artists — the unknown ones...
