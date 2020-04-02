'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during lockdown?

In Canada — where legal cannabis stores have also stayed open — Quebec's premier Francois Legault justified the decision to keep alcohol sales flowing, a move welcomed by consumers but criticised by a trade union concerned for shop workers.

"To reduce the stress, you have to do some exercise, so have a walk — but sometimes a glass of wine may help," he said.

Unlike much of the world Canadians are not under official lockdown, but they have been urged to stay home and practice social distancing — and that has been enough to send alcohol sales soaring.

"Everyone feels like it is Friday or Saturday all the time," said Catherine Paradis, an analyst at the Canadian Center on Addictions and Substance Use.

Consumers are hitting stores like "in the weeks before Christmas" as well as buying at peak levels online, according to a spokesman for the Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ) — a government corporation which last year reported net earnings of CAN$1.146 billion.

Nationwide, Paradis notes that closing stores selling alcohol would cut off a significant source of government revenue — estimated at about 411 Can dollars ($288) annually per person.

SAUNA, THEN VODKA?

On the other side of the border, New York, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, has also placed wine and spirits stores on the list of "essential" businesses.