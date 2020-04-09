We review SA's hottest — and only — lockdown restaurant, The Kitchen

After the official word from the president that we all had to stay at home, I couldn’t wait to try out the new spot everyone seemed to be eating at: The Kitchen.

An impressive rollout has seen one of these Covid-19-approved eateries pop up in almost every home across the country. Each has a unique design and layout, and specialises in a different type of cuisine.

It’s a dreary Monday afternoon when I decide to visit my local branch of The Kitchen — tucked away down a passage to the left of the lounge, opening up onto the dining room. I wait in the doorway for a good 15 minutes before realising no-one is going to seat me. The service patently way below average, I decide to settle myself at the counter.