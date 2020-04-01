Is lockdown a death sentence for SA's independent restaurants?

Our world is in a social recession: fear and uncertainty are the top trading commodities of the day.

For restaurant owners, chefs, cooks, waiters and the like, we stand by in self-isolation and pray to all deities necessary and applicable that the government's Covid-19 regulations are adhered to and that these 21 days of mandatory lockdown are not extended.

Given the panic, confusion and resistance on the streets so far, this seems entirely unlikely.

First China, then Europe, gave us a hurriedly scribbled playbook on how to react (or not) to the pandemic. Initially, the resilience of SA's restaurants shone bright: all manner of convenient meal solutions, high-end takeaway options and social media-inspired marketing campaigns were launched and hyped to keep the registers chiming.

Then chaos ensued.