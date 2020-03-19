We want you to stay home, but we NEED you to eat out, says restaurateur

In addition to making a living and paying their staff and suppliers, some restaurateurs have to consider complicated lease agreements which demand that their stores stay open or they'll face penalties.

The fact that the government has introduced strict new regulations regarding the operation of restaurants which serve alcohol in an effort to curb the spread of the virus presents further challenges.

For employees working on shift wages, who rely on tips to supplement their salaries, fewer patrons, shorter operating hours or temporary closures mean a loss of income — not in the foreseeable future, not next week, but right now.

BYE FOR NOW

A number of restaurateurs have announced that they will be temporarily closing up shop. This includes celebrated chef Luke Dale Roberts, who'll be shutting down his four Cape Town restaurants — The Test Kitchen, The Pot Luck Club, The Shortmarket Club and Salsify at The Roundhouse — until the end of the month, if not later.

“With the country’s president announcing a national state of disaster due to the Covid-19 virus, we feel that you should know that the wellbeing of our guests and employees remain our top priority. A great percentage of our clientele are travellers from around the globe and as such it is best that we temporarily close shop and do our part in stemming the current health crisis,” said Roberts of his decision.

The decision has also resulted in the premature, permanent closure of The Shortmarket Club's edgy sister restaurant, The Commissary, which was inten ded to close only later this month.