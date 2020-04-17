LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 22: Make these tasty braaibroodjies for lunch

Who needs meat for a braai when you can make these pocket-friendly braaibroodjies in no time at all?

Let's be fair, the chance to cook over the coals also makes the thought of having a humble toasted sarmie for lunch that much more exciting.

These particular braaibroodjies feature a classic filling of cheese and tomato that's amped up with the addition of two simple ingredients: some finely sliced onion and a few fresh basil leaves.

We recommend you use white bread rather than brown because the latter tends to overshadow the flavour of the filling.

You can cook them on a charcoal or gas braai — just make a few more than you think you'll need because they truly are addictive.

The only essential is a folding braai grid to hold the sandwiches together as they cook. You can use a sausage grid or a special braaibroodjie grid, a dinky gadget which, prior to lockdown, we found in our local supermarket for less than R100.

To make four braaibroodjies you'll need:

8 slices of standard white bread

Butter or margarine

12 slices of cheddar or mozzarella cheese (you can use grated cheese, if preferred)

1 onion, peeled and very finely sliced

2-3 firm red tomatoes, sliced

12 fresh basil leaves (optional, but strongly recommended)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to make them:

If you are making a braai wait until the coals have burnt down to a chalky grey colour as braaibroodjies burn quickly over hot coals. Preheat the gas braai if using. Butter both sides of the bread and lay out 4 slices on the braai grid. Divide the cheese between the slices. Top the cheese with onion and then the tomato slices. Season generously and, if using the basil, add 3 leaves to each sarmie before closing with the top slice of bread. Close the grid and braai for 3-5 minutes, depending on the heat, before turning and braai ing on the other side. Serve straight away.

