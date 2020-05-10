RECIPE | Pull-apart garlic and rosemary bread

“A twist on an old favourite, this pull-apart garlic bread can be served as a low-key, yet impressive side dish at a braai, or even act as a beautiful centrepiece on a Sunday lunch table,” says artisan baker Babette Kourelos, owner of Babette's Bread in Joburg.

“It is also a wonderful bread to mop up the beautiful flavours of Greek lamb, groenboontjie bredie or a simple napolitana or bolognese pasta sauce,” she adds. “The garlic and herb filling can easily be replaced with sun-dried tomatoes and feta or olives, if you prefer.”

Makes: 1 bread

Dough:

500g flour

10g salt

350g water

5g yeast

Filling:

60g - 70g butter, softened

Half a head of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced or chopped

3 sprigs of rosemary, strip the leaves from the sprigs

Zest of 1 lemon

Method: