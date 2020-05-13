Hacks
Three delish meals that start with a sachet of ready-made butternut soup
It's easy to 'soup' up this winter favourite with a couple of added ingredients, as well as to turn it into a creamy, cheesy sauce for pasta. Here's how
CHEESY BUTTERNUT PASTA
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 x 500g packet diced butternut
300g ready-made fresh butternut soup
125ml (½ cup) fresh cream
125ml (½ cup) pecorino cheese, grated
5ml (1 tsp) ground nutmeg
500g penne pasta
Handful sunflower seeds, lightly toasted
Freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Cook the butternut in boiling water until tender and drain. Or roast in the oven, tossed in a little oil, till tender.
- Combine the soup, cream, pecorino and nutmeg in a large pot. Bring to a simmer, add the cooked butternut and heat through.
- Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water until al dente and drain.
- Toss the pasta with the butternut sauce and sunflower seeds, season with pepper and serve immediately.
THAI BUTTERNUT AND PRAWN SOUP
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
200ml coconut milk
15ml (1 tbsp) Thai red curry paste
1 stalk lemon grass, bruised
1 x 600g sachet ready-made fresh butternut soup
250g prawns, deveined and peeled
10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce
Zest and juice of 1 lime
Salt and black pepper
Fresh coriander, chopped, to serve
Method:
- Place the coconut milk and red curry paste in a large pan and stir over a medium heat until combined.
- Add the lemon grass and butternut soup, bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
- Add the prawns, fish sauce, lime zest and juice and seasoning. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes.
- Serve garnished with coriander.
TWO-TONE BUTTERNUT AND SWEET POTATO SOUP WITH PAPRIKA CROUTONS
Serves: 6
Croutons:
15ml (1 tbsp) oil, plus extra for frying
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
Salt and pepper
2 thick slices white bread, crusts removed, cut into blocks
Soup:
1 x 600g sachet ready-made fresh butternut soup
1 x 600g sachet sweet-potato soup or pea soup (or any soup of thickish consistency)
Fresh parsley, chopped, to garnish
Method:
- For the croutons, mix the oil with the paprika and season. Toss the bread cubes gently in this mixture to coat well. Heat a little oil in a pan and fry the croutons on both sides until golden. Drain on paper towel.
- Heat the soups gently in separate pots or microwave in their bags.
- Warm 6 wide soup dishes. Take a small cup of each soup and, holding a cup in each hand, pour into opposite sides of the dishes so the soups don’t mix.
- Sprinkle parsley down the centre line and serve topped with croutons.