It's the perfect weather for mulled wine: here's how to make some

A winter classic, this boozy sip is flavoured with warming spices. Not a fan of alcoholic drinks? You can make it with fruit juice instead

Hilary Biller Columnist
12 June 2020 - 13:06
Mulled wine.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

1 sliced orange

1 sliced lemon

1 stick of cinnamon

5 cloves

5ml (1 tsp) ground nutmeg

1 bay leaf

3 allspice berries

1 star anise

A generous knob of finely sliced ginger

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes over a low heat.
  2. Remove from the heat and allow to stand for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to infuse.
  3. Just before serving, heat through and serve with extra citrus slices, if desired. 

Cook's tips:

  • To make a nonalcoholic version of this hot drink, replace the wine with 1 litre red grape juice, 250ml (1 cup) cranberry or pomegranate juice and 30ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses or syrup.
  • For an even more decadent sip, top your glass of mulled wine with a dollop of rum or brandy butter. To make some, simply mix 45ml (3 tbsp) softened butter with 15ml (1 tbsp) rum or brandy.

