Jozi's new French patisserie, L'Atelier Bakery, is on the rise despite lockdown

There are few pleasures as enjoyable as the pretty, dainty delicacies to be found on the counters of a French patisserie. Buttery croissants, bright macarons and berry-strewn tartlets — be still my beating heart.

If you too delight in all things sweet, I strongly recommend a trip to the new French patisserie in Rosebank, L’atelier Bakery.

Located on level one of the Trumpet Building on Keyes Avenue, the bakery officially opened its doors at the beginning of March only to have to shut them again when SA went into lockdown.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge for us because we’re not a known brand, but it’s been absolutely positive just from the reviews and people’s experience,” says Raylene van Wyk, L’atelier's business development manager.

Executive chef Nathan Jacobs, the former executive pastry chef at the renowned Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, churns out a daily spread of pastries, biscuits, mini cakes and tarts using fresh ingredients. They also bake breads — think everything from traditional baguettes and brioche to focaccia and vegan breads.