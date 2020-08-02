Recipes

Kid-approved: five easy recipes for yummy snacks and lunches

School’s out, but lunchbox favourites are still needed at home – we asked kids what they like to eat and gave their ideas a wholesome twist

DATE AND PEANUT BUTTER BALLS



"My mom makes the best lunchboxes. I go totally nuts for something for months, like the wraps with mince and cheese, but I'm over them now," says Charlie Patricios, 12. "Date balls are my favourites, and popcorn made in the morning before school."..