Not your same-old sarmie: 3 creative ways to make lunch with sliced bread
Think outside the lunch(box) when it comes to making sandwiches for your kids to take to school
1. PINWHEEL SANDWICH WRAP
Run out of wraps or tortillas? Use a sliced bread to make a pinwheel sandwich wraps instead.
Cut the crusts off a slice of bread, then flatten it with a rolling pin until it's thin. Spread a layer of butter, mayonnaise or cream cheese on the bread to moisten it. Then layer on your fillings. Thin, pliable fillings work best - think shaved cold meats.
Starting with one of the shorter sides, tightly roll the bread up 'sushi-style'. Neaten the edges with a sharp knife, if desired.
Tightly wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap, or kitchen paper and string, and refrigerate overnight; this will help the sandwich wrap to hold it's shape. It'll be ready to pop in your child's lunchbox in the morning.
2. POCKET SANDWICH
A sharp knife's all you need to turn an ordinary slice of bread into a makeshift pita bread.
Cut a double thick slice of bread. Trim the crusts thinly on three sides, removing the crust completely on one of the shorter sides. Using the sharp tip of a knife, make a deep incision at the crustless edge to form a pocket. Fill with filling of your choice.
3. 'STAINED GLASS WINDOW' SANDWICHES
Use small cookie cutters to add a touch of whimsy to plain jam, jam and cream cheese (pictured), or peanut butter and jam sandwiches.
Use the cookie cutter to cut shapes from the top slice of bread before placing it on your sandwich. Fill the cut-out shapes with more jam or pomegranate seeds.