Bottoms up! Disgusting Food Museum exhibits poo wine and testicle beer

15 September 2020 - 11:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Swedish museum is displaying strange alcoholic drinks and creepy storage ideas.
Image: Screenshot/DisgustingFoodMuseum

A museum in Sweden has launched an exhibition of bizarre alcoholic drinks from around the world.

The Disgusting Food Museum is exhibiting revolting beverages such as spit-fermented wine, liquor fermented in prison toilets, whisky made from human faeces and beer made from testicles.

Sky News reported that the museum's aim with the exhibition is to examine people's relationship with booze by seeing the extreme lengths some will go to when craving a drink. Some ingredients in the brewed booze are from around the world, including a spit-fermented cornmeal beer from Peru, Ugandan gin made from fermented bananas, and an ancient Korean beverage fermented from faeces and rice. This was thought to be a medicinal alcoholic drink in the 1960s.

According to the lifestyle news site Buzz, museum director Andreas Ahrens said the exhibition was inspired by people's different acquired tastes.

“People are very desperate to get drunk around the world. Whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we become inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”

Ahrens' statement is not far-fetched. Earlier this year, South Africans were brewing their own beer when the government implemented a ban on alcohol sales.

Here is a snapshot of some of the bizarre drinks and food being exhibited.

