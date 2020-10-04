Five versatile herbs every keen cook should plant this spring

Gardening author Jane Griffiths reveals how to grow some of the most popular fresh herbs — it's easy, fun and will save you money on your grocery bills

With a quick nip and snip, you can elevate a meal from ordinary to sublime with a handful of homegrown herbs — and spring is the perfect time to plant them.



Whether you grow them in pots on a sunny windowsill, containers on a small patio, or in a dedicated herb garden, here are the varieties every keen cook should consider planting now: ..