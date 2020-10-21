Four delicious ways to get your bacon fix beyond brekkie

1. CANDIED BACON

Deliciously crispy and moreish, it works with sweet and savoury dishes. Think breakfast pancakes, sprinkled over a salad or served as garnish over braaied ribs, chops or steak. Be warned: it’s addictive!

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and lay out 250g streaky bacon on a baking tray covered with greaseproof paper and top with a rack. Combine in a bowl 2 tbsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp white vinegar, 1 tbsp golden syrup and a grinding of black pepper.

Rub the bacon slices with the sugar mixture, lay out on the rack and bake for 10 minutes, then baste again with sugar mixture and bake at 160ºC for a further 10 minutes. If it’s crispy and sticky, it’s ready; if not, baste and bake for another five minutes.