Four delicious ways to get your bacon fix beyond brekkie
Our food editor shares some cracking cooking tips
1. CANDIED BACON
Deliciously crispy and moreish, it works with sweet and savoury dishes. Think breakfast pancakes, sprinkled over a salad or served as garnish over braaied ribs, chops or steak. Be warned: it’s addictive!
Preheat the oven to 180ºC and lay out 250g streaky bacon on a baking tray covered with greaseproof paper and top with a rack. Combine in a bowl 2 tbsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp white vinegar, 1 tbsp golden syrup and a grinding of black pepper.
Rub the bacon slices with the sugar mixture, lay out on the rack and bake for 10 minutes, then baste again with sugar mixture and bake at 160ºC for a further 10 minutes. If it’s crispy and sticky, it’s ready; if not, baste and bake for another five minutes.
2. BUY A JAR OF RICHARD BOSMAN’S BACONNAISE
You won’t regret it. Lather over anything that needs that yummy bacon flavour. Order online from Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meats
3. BACON HALLOUMI STICKS FOR THE BRAAI
Cut rashers of streaky bacon in half and wrap around a block of halloumi cheese. Thread onto a kebab stick and alternate with cubes of white bread, which soaks up the juices beautifully. Cook over the coals till crispy and eat immediately.
4. BACON BURGER
Tart up a hamburger patty and wrap around two slices of streaky bacon to form a cross on the top. Secure with a toothpick at the bottom, taking care to remove before serving, and cook over the grill till crispy and burger is cooked through.