How to make a Jack-o’-lantern in six easy steps

Jack-o’-lanterns were originally made in ancient Ireland and Scotland, where faces were carved into turnips to scare away the roaming ghosts and spirits of All Hallows’ Eve.

Brought to America by Irish immigrants, the ritual continued, using local pumpkins — the perfect vegetable for the job.

Such is the popularity that there are farmers who grow pumpkins specially for Halloween.

Over the past few years, more and more South African have embraced the idea of celebrating this holiday on October 31, which means you're now likely to spot pumpkins at local food stores.

These have an exceptionally tough outer skin, so if you fancy carving one into a Jack-o’-lantern you’ll need a really sharp knife or hacksaw and a Stanley knife, available from a stationery/art shop.

As these are very sharp tools, the job is best done by an adult, or with adult supervision.