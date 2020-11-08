Two classic drink recipes, one essential ingredient: bitters

Here's how to mix up an Old Fashioned and a Rock Shady

Bitters, a dark liquid with an amber glow, is an extraction of blended and ground seeds, herbs, bark, roots, flowers, leaves and the fruit of various plants, dissolved in alcohol.



It's a key component in cocktails and other drinks, and a dash of bitters can be added to food to intensify flavours in a dish, too...