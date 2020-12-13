Food

RECIPE | Jenny Morris's fresh plum jellies

Make the most of seasonal stone fruit with this simple recipe from The Giggling Gourmet

13 December 2020 - 00:00 By Jenny Morris

Makes: 24-30 depending on the mould size

Ingredients:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  4. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...