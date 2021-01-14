Two fantastic plant-based mains you must try this Veganuary

Veganuary — an initiative which encourages people to go vegan for the first month of the year — has been gaining momentum globally since it was started by a British non-profit organisation of the same name in 2014.

The hope is that after people have got a taste of veganism, they’ll adopt a plant-based lifestyle more permanently.

We might be nearly halfway through January, but it’s not too late to take up the Veganuary challenge. Here’s what you need to know:

What is veganism?

One step beyond vegetarianism, veganism is a lifestyle choice where you exclude any products derived from a living source from your diet.