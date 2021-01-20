Tins for the win: Three tasty, thrifty recipes to see you right until pay day

Januworry has been a very long month. Pay day may be on the horizon, but when the food kitty is low and it comes to putting meals together, it can feel like it is still many moons away.

Take heart. Remember those canned goods squirrelled away in the back of the store cupboard that didn’t get a second look at the beginning of the month? I hit on three in my pantry, and with a little inspiration they became the saving grace for a trio of meals.

They included chopped tomatoes, the perennial standby that can save many a meal; boring tuna that always needs a good makeover to make it feel like it’s not diet food; and a can of chakalaka, the spicy and colourful contents of which are like a magic wand bringing zing and pizzazz to any dish.

Using simple recipes and a few added pantry ingredients, I transformed them into thrifty and tasty suppers: crispy Asian fish cakes, spicy penne arrabiata and an easy chakalaka chicken casserole.

CRISPY ASIAN FISH CAKES

This is a great standby recipe because it takes a tin of tuna to another level of deliciousness, and any leftovers make a great snack or lunchbox filler.

If you prefer you can replace the tuna with a can of pink salmon, well drained and removing the skin and bones, or pilchards, the plain ones, well drained and mashed.