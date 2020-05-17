Recipes

Three speedy, satisfying suppers that start with a packed of instant noodles

Here's how to turn this budget-friendly store cupboard staple into a pair of spicy Asian dishes as well as an unusual umami-rich pasta

Just when your enthusiasm for home cooking may be losing steam,there’s always a packet of instant noodles to liven it all up again. Easy on the pocket, simple to use and so versatile, this store cupboard staple, with a helping of creative ideas, can be turned into a marvellous meal.



1. SPICY RAMEN..