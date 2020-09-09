Food

Three of our food editor's go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai

Tired of the same old boerie and garlic bread? Tart them up with yummy ingredients and voila, you've got a colourful crowd-pleasing feast that won't break the bank

Hilary Biller Columnist
09 September 2020 - 10:11
Boerewors kebabs.
Boerewors kebabs.
Image: Craig Scott/Sunday Times

BOEREWORS KEBABS

Turning coils into colourful kebabs is a great way to make boerie stretch to feed a crowd.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

750g boerewors

12 kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

24 cherry tomatoes

2 yellow or green peppers, seeded and cut into chunks

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm-4cm lengths.
  2. For each kebab, thread a wedge of onion, a piece of boerewors, a cherry tomato and a chunk of pepper onto a kebab stick. Repeat until you've filled the stick.
  3. Place the kebabs on a baking tray and brush lightly with olive oil.
  4. Just before braaiing, season the kebabs with salt and pepper. Cook for seven minutes per side, ensuring the boerewors is cooked through before serving.

11 standout braai side dishes you must try this summer

With so much emphasis on the main attraction — meat — side dishes can often feel like a bit of an afterthought at a braai.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

MEDITERRANEAN GARLIC BREAD

Who said garlic bread has to be boring? Dress it up with Italian ingredients and no-one will know it was shop bought.

Ingredients:

1 ready-made garlic bread

80ml (⅓ cup) basil pesto

Mozzarella cheese slices, as many as there are slices of bread

1 sachet sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil and vinegar, drained OR  2 oven roasted red peppers, cooled, peeled and cut into  pieces

A handful of black olives, pitted and halved

Black pepper

Italian mixed dried herbs

Method:

  1. Open the garlic bread and separate the slices without breaking them right through. Spread one side of each slice with basil pesto.
  2. Insert a generous slice of cheese, a sun-dried tomato or roasted pepper piece  and an olive between each slice of garlic bread.
  3. Season with black pepper and add a light sprinkle of dried herbs.
  4. Rewrap the loaf in foil and heat through over the coals or in a 160°C oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's tip: If you don’t have basil pesto on hand, spread one side of each slice of the garlic bread with a little olive oil and tuck in a fresh basil leaf.

Monkeygland sauce.
Monkeygland sauce.
Image: 123RF/Stephanie Frey

MONKEYGLAND SAUCE

My version of the legendary SA sauce. It's tangy and delicious with the sweet/sour flavours we love. It's sure to beef up any braai and can be served warm or cold with chops, steak or boerewors.

Ingredients:

Splash of oil

1 onion, finely chopped

125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce

125ml (½ cup) chutney

25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) Worcestershire Sauce (you could also use soy sauce)

15ml (1 tbsp) quality grape vinegar

25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) brown sugar

5ml (1 tsp) smooth chilli sauce or more to taste

Pinch of smoked paprika

Pinch of salt

Method:

  1. In a small pan, heat a little olive oil and fry the onion until just softened but not browned. If there’s too much oil pour off the excess.
  2. Add the sauces and the vinegar and stir through. Then add the sugar, chilli sauce, paprika and salt.
  3. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring from time to time.
  4. Remove from the heat and taste, adding more seasoning if necessary. Serve warm or cold.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Take your best foodie photo and you could win a Canon camera or printers

Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Celeb chefs cook up ideas for a budget-friendly braai feast

Reuben Riffel, Justin Bonello and Jan Braai on how to host a crowd-pleasing braai without spending a fortune
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Three tasty dishes every South African should know how to cook. Do you?

Local cookbook authors share recipes for some of Mzansi's favourite eats.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Clicks' hair controversy Lifestyle
  2. Bloomin' beautiful: Cape wildflowers are back after seven years of drought Travel
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 6 to 12 2020 Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Even Cristiano Ronaldo loves 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  5. Overseas travel might be back ‘sooner than expected’: Tourism minister Travel

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...