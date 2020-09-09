Three of our food editor's go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai
Tired of the same old boerie and garlic bread? Tart them up with yummy ingredients and voila, you've got a colourful crowd-pleasing feast that won't break the bank
BOEREWORS KEBABS
Turning coils into colourful kebabs is a great way to make boerie stretch to feed a crowd.
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
750g boerewors
12 kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes
1 large red onion, cut into wedges
24 cherry tomatoes
2 yellow or green peppers, seeded and cut into chunks
Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Cut the boerewors into 3cm-4cm lengths.
- For each kebab, thread a wedge of onion, a piece of boerewors, a cherry tomato and a chunk of pepper onto a kebab stick. Repeat until you've filled the stick.
- Place the kebabs on a baking tray and brush lightly with olive oil.
- Just before braaiing, season the kebabs with salt and pepper. Cook for seven minutes per side, ensuring the boerewors is cooked through before serving.
MEDITERRANEAN GARLIC BREAD
Who said garlic bread has to be boring? Dress it up with Italian ingredients and no-one will know it was shop bought.
Ingredients:
1 ready-made garlic bread
80ml (⅓ cup) basil pesto
Mozzarella cheese slices, as many as there are slices of bread
1 sachet sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil and vinegar, drained OR 2 oven roasted red peppers, cooled, peeled and cut into pieces
A handful of black olives, pitted and halved
Black pepper
Italian mixed dried herbs
Method:
- Open the garlic bread and separate the slices without breaking them right through. Spread one side of each slice with basil pesto.
- Insert a generous slice of cheese, a sun-dried tomato or roasted pepper piece and an olive between each slice of garlic bread.
- Season with black pepper and add a light sprinkle of dried herbs.
- Rewrap the loaf in foil and heat through over the coals or in a 160°C oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
Cook's tip: If you don’t have basil pesto on hand, spread one side of each slice of the garlic bread with a little olive oil and tuck in a fresh basil leaf.
MONKEYGLAND SAUCE
My version of the legendary SA sauce. It's tangy and delicious with the sweet/sour flavours we love. It's sure to beef up any braai and can be served warm or cold with chops, steak or boerewors.
Ingredients:
Splash of oil
1 onion, finely chopped
125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce
125ml (½ cup) chutney
25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) Worcestershire Sauce (you could also use soy sauce)
15ml (1 tbsp) quality grape vinegar
25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) brown sugar
5ml (1 tsp) smooth chilli sauce or more to taste
Pinch of smoked paprika
Pinch of salt
Method:
- In a small pan, heat a little olive oil and fry the onion until just softened but not browned. If there’s too much oil pour off the excess.
- Add the sauces and the vinegar and stir through. Then add the sugar, chilli sauce, paprika and salt.
- Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring from time to time.
- Remove from the heat and taste, adding more seasoning if necessary. Serve warm or cold.