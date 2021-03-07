Restaurant Review

Bespokery has all the things we Joburgers didn't know we were missing

This new Parkview eatery fills the gap with well-priced, well-executed small plates of clever, Mediterranean-inspired food

There is something utterly comforting about your local. The quotidian joys of familiar dishes and faces is a recipe for human connection, more so in this peculiar time when its role as a social glue and social lubricant feels that much more significant. The local is a very necessary bulwark of warmth and sustenance against the sad loneliness of lockdowns and Covid anxiety.



Imagine my angst when, just as lockdown started last year, my Parkview local, Croft & Co, moved one shop down to its present corner location on Tyrone Avenue. So many questions: how would I deal with this larger, glossier, greener version of my happy place? Would this upgrade change the tone? And would it be for the better? What would become of the table of morning regulars? And, crucially, what would happen to the old location — that nexus of simple pleasures and cappuccino on tap?..