RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake

The beauty of this family-friendly oven bake is that you can use any sausages - pork, beef, lamb, chicken, vegetarian or even chipolatas.



To add flavour and texture to a pork sausage bake, add 2 apples, removing the core and cutting into wedges, when you combine all ingredients at the beginning of the bake...