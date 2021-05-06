RECIPE | Olive oil, almond and fig bread
Make the most of fig season with this simple recipe from Cathedral Cellar ambassador chef Mynhardt Joubert. This bread is superb served warm with lots of butter
06 May 2021 - 09:00
Makes: 1 round loaf
Ingredients:
500g cake wheat flour
1 x 10g sachet instant yeast
45ml (3 tbsp) brown sugar
Generous pinch of salt
100g blanched almonds, chopped (or use other nut of choice but not peanuts)
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) aniseed
300ml lukewarm water
100ml quality olive oil, plus extra
A few rosemary sprigs
5-6 fresh Adam’s figs, the ones with a dark skin
Method:
- Mix the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, nuts and aniseed together.
- Combine the water and oil and add to the dry ingredients; bring together to form a dough.
- Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until it is smooth and elastic with no flour clumps.
- Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave in a warm place to prove for 45 minutes or until doubled in size.
- Knock down the dough and place in a medium-sized round cake tin, which has been sprayed with cooking spray or greased.
- Press the rosemary sprigs into the dough and place the fig halves on top pressing them down lightly into the dough without covering them.
- Allow bread to stand for another 15 minutes, lightly covered before baking for 20-30 minutes in a 190°C oven until golden and baked through.
- Drizzle over a little extra olive oil and serve warm with butter.