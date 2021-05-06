Food

RECIPE | Olive oil, almond and fig bread

Make the most of fig season with this simple recipe from Cathedral Cellar ambassador chef Mynhardt Joubert. This bread is superb served warm with lots of butter

06 May 2021 - 09:00 By Mynhardt Joubert
Olive oil, almond and fig bread.
Olive oil, almond and fig bread.
Image: Supplied/Cathedral Cellar

Makes: 1 round loaf

Ingredients:

500g cake wheat flour

1 x 10g sachet instant yeast

45ml (3 tbsp) brown sugar

Generous pinch of salt

100g blanched almonds, chopped (or use other nut of choice but not peanuts)

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) aniseed

300ml lukewarm water

100ml quality olive oil, plus extra

A few rosemary sprigs

5-6 fresh Adam’s figs, the ones with a dark skin

Method:

  1. Mix the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, nuts and aniseed together.
  2. Combine the water and oil and add to the dry ingredients; bring together to form a dough.
  3. Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until it is smooth and elastic with no flour clumps.
  4. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave in a warm place to prove for 45 minutes or until doubled in size.
  5. Knock down the dough and place in a medium-sized round cake tin, which has been sprayed with cooking spray or greased.
  6. Press the rosemary sprigs into the dough and place the fig halves on top pressing them down lightly into the dough without covering them.
  7. Allow bread to stand for another 15 minutes, lightly covered before baking for 20-30 minutes in a 190°C oven until golden and baked through.
  8. Drizzle over a little extra olive oil and serve warm with butter. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Garden-style focaccia bread

Food photographer Angelique Booysens is all about cooking healthy dishes with sustainable ingredients. Forage herbs and other edible plants to create ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPE | Pull-apart garlic and rosemary bread

A twist on an old favourite, this pull-apart garlic bread can be served as a low-key, yet impressive side dish at a braai, or even act as a beautiful ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

RECIPE | Rosemary grape bread

Slather slices of this unusual bread with butter, top with a strong cheese like creamy blue or cheddar, and pair with a glass of wine or port
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gates Foundation, $130m mansion: The wealth and philanthropy of Bill and ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Thembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Record Lifestyle
  4. Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...