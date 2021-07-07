An award-winning chocoholic’s fave flourless chocolate torte recipe

In case you need an excuse to indulge, Wednesday is World Chocolate Day.

Why does this annual celebration fall on July 7? It is said to be the date that marks the introduction of chocolate in Europe in 1550. The origins of this holiday may be a little murky but no-one can deny the universal love of chocolate.

Few people love it more than Katelyn Allegra, the author of Chocolate, a cookbook packed with recipes starring this delicious ingredient, and The Kate Tin, an award-winning baking blog.

Allegra shares some of the many reasons she adores chocolate, and one of her favourite recipes: