Food

Chef Jenny Morris's husband dies at 69 after battle with Covid-19

14 July 2021 - 15:07
David Morris has died aged 69.
David Morris has died aged 69.
Image: Screengrab

David Morris, the husband of renowned chef Jenny Morris, has passed away after a battle with Covid-19.

The Morris family announced his passing, at the age of 69, on Tuesday evening, in a public post shared on Facebook on Wednesday.

He was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago  after contracting Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and role model. The family humbly requests privacy during this time of mourning. RIP David,” wrote Jenny Morris in the post.

The family said he had passed on due to Covid-19-related complications.

Morris previously told TimesLIVE that she too had been hospitalised and was worried about him.

My poor husband ... We used to sanitise all the time and wear masks, this thing doesn’t care about all that,” she said.

“He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends. David's family requests privacy during this time of mourning,” said the post.

TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chef Jenny Morris details Covid-19 battle: 'Imagine being a chef and not being able to taste'

One of SA’s most loved chefs, Jenny Morris, has detailed her battle with Covid-19 as she cautioned people not to ignore the symptoms.
News
1 week ago

Les Da Chef’s culinary legacy will live on through his creative recipes like these

The late Lesego Semenya is credited as one of the young chefs who sparked an African food renaissance in SA.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

A sweet tribute to late culinary legend Dorah Sitole

The renowned food writer will forever be remembered for her fabulous recipes - including this one for a featherlight Victoria sponge cake
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SA’s first Michelin-star chef gives pap a gourmet makeover. Try his recipes Food
  3. How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you) Home & Gardening
  4. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  5. Les Da Chef’s culinary legacy will live on through his creative recipes like ... Food

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked