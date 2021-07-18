'One bite happiness' is on the menu at the Japanese ambassador to SA's house

When diplomat Norio Maruyama invites you to lunch at his Pretoria home, you say yes, writes Diane de Beer, who shares her experience

Instinct told me I should take along my chef friend Hennie Fisher, who shares my obsession with all things food and Japanese, when I was invited to lunch by Norio Maruyama, Japan's ambassador to SA.



We were Maruyama's only guests on the day, which meant personal attention — and we suspected a spectacular meal. I didn't know that our host had a specific interest in food, and is also a marvellous storyteller. He only arrived in the country a year before Covid-19, and when the pandemic hit he had to come up with innovative plans...