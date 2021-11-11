'Eskom saved the poor chicken' — load-shedding 'ruins' Tito Mboweni’s dinner
Even former finance minister Tito Mboweni can't avoid the curse of load-shedding, with Eskom apparently ruining his dinner recently.
The Nation's Chef has kept us all entertained with dishes, which he shares snaps of on social media, but Mboweni took to Twitter this week to share that load-shedding had rolled in to put an end to his chicken stew.
“Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off! Jeso, we shall overcome,” he said of the incident.
Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off. 🙈🙈. Jeso.. we shall overcome!! pic.twitter.com/bX5wmZ7yE4— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 9, 2021
It led to some hilarious reactions, including some users “wishing strength to the chicken to come to life and run out of the pot before generators kick in”.
It didn't take long for Mboweni to learn his lesson and prepare dinner a little earlier, so that he could be done before darkness returned.
Today I was smart. Cooked early before load- shedding. Good tasty meal. Lunch-4-1. 🙌🏿👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/tjiKmR259U— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 10, 2021
Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Tito's 'ruined' dinner:
I wish strength to that chicken to come to life and run out of that pot before generators kick in pic.twitter.com/aCEuE3JFGA— Landless🐜🇿🇦 (@straatmaid) November 9, 2021
Then joburg water cuts the water too😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Rf5ZUne7q— ANTI VAXXER KE MMAO (@LeeMankayi) November 9, 2021
You have Gas stove mos we all know.. pic.twitter.com/q9Zease6Jl— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 9, 2021
I feel sorry for that poor chicken it will be harrased by your garlic and tomatoes. Can't you cook your meal without garlic ? pic.twitter.com/yaGSzH0mBO— Sigampu_SB👑 (@sigampu_sb) November 9, 2021
Kanti you also don't have a generator? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4uWnygglew— Mfana'womzulu (@JuanPlough) November 9, 2021
So you really going to act like you don't have a generator pic.twitter.com/hadN6eSX5C— It's Preshhh (@she_iz_Precious) November 9, 2021
Argģ. Lets be honest guys, Tito is just bragging about his SMEG stove. pic.twitter.com/fwcKoTE2B1— Scorpion King Defence Force💂♂️⚔️ (@Phoyisaa) November 9, 2021