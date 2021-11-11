Food

'Eskom saved the poor chicken' — load-shedding 'ruins' Tito Mboweni’s dinner

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 November 2021 - 13:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's dinner was ruined by load-shedding.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's dinner was ruined by load-shedding.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Even former finance minister Tito Mboweni can't avoid the curse of load-shedding, with Eskom apparently ruining his dinner recently.

The Nation's Chef has kept us all entertained with dishes, which he shares snaps of on social media, but Mboweni took to Twitter this week to share that load-shedding had rolled in to put an end to his chicken stew.

Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off! Jeso, we shall overcome,” he said of the incident.

It led to some hilarious reactions, including some users “wishing strength to the chicken to come to life and run out of the pot before generators kick in”.

It didn't take long for Mboweni to learn his lesson and prepare dinner a little earlier, so that he could be done before darkness returned.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Tito's 'ruined' dinner:

READ MORE

Sort out your staff issues, City Power tells Eskom as customers sit in the dark

City Power has "raised concerns" with Eskom over a go-slow by employees leading to delays lasting hours in the restoration of power after ...
News
23 hours ago

Eskom faced with hard decisions to stabilise SA's electricity supply

An expert suggests Eskom could consider staying on stage 1 load-shedding permanently if the power problems were going to persist for some time.
News
7 hours ago

How power cuts crush livelihoods: Streets of despair as load-shedding compounds lockdown hardships

“Electricity came back a few minutes ago. It’s going to go again and if during this period I don’t find customers, I will be forced to close with ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Princess Charlene reunites with family in Monaco after 10-month stay in SA Lifestyle
  2. ‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: ... Lifestyle
  3. Pressure mounts as calls grow for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in ... Lifestyle
  4. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  5. WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves ... Travel

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...