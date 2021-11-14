Feast in a forest: award-winning Cape wine estate offering gourmet 'picnics'

Vergelegen in Somerset West is offering dining al-fresco at tables in a camphor-tree forest, with options for vegetarians and kids plus, of course, yummy wine

Fancy a luxurious picnic in a camphor-tree forest on a wine estate? Vergelegen in Somerset West is famous for its picnics, featuring a delectable menu using ingredients grown on the farm or sourced from specialist local suppliers.



The estate recently scooped two wins in the prestigious 2022 Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards for its landscape, architecture and sustainable wine tourism experiences...