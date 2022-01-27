RECIPE | Michael Olivier’s kerrievis (pickled fish)

Friends. Food. Flavour is essentially a celebration of Cape dishes. It is the culmination of sorts of dishes SA restaurateur, foodie and wine expert Michael Olivier was asked to put together for a SA Cape buffet on the Voyager Wine Estate in 2000.

Together with his wife Madeleine, he researched, tweaked and put together a selection of recipes now presented in this new cookbook together with a few additions from the kitchens of friends.

One of the dishes most unique to the Cape is kerrievis, or pickled fish. Of this dish, Olivier writes: “Few Cape homes would be without their own recipe for kerrievis, as pickling was a popular way of preserving fish in the days before refrigerators.

“Pickled fish is often served with a little salad as a first course, but when served as a main course it is accompanied by a salad of potato and some dressed lettuce leaves. Good Friday seems to be the most popular day on which this dish is served.”