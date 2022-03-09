Jamie Oliver brings people ‘Together’ at the table with new cookbook

Together is Jamie Oliver’s 25th cookbook, an incredible record for the famous British chef. His first cookbook, The Naked Chef, was published in 1999.

Together was launched at the end of last year and with it came a TV series in which we see his family, his wife Jools and three of their five children enjoying the fruits of his labour. As always with Jamie at the helm, he makes whipping up mouth-watering meals look easy and he has a knack of making food accessible and delicious.

Here are Jamie’s own words about his new cookbook when it was launched.

Who is Together for?

I really hope this book is for everyone. I set out to write a range of different meals, some familiar, some surprising, some intimate, some for more of a crowd.

From picnics and alfresco eats to cosy autumnal fare and classics we all love, like curry or steak night, or a lovely brunch party with your friends, I want you to feel like you’re in safe hands on the food front as you welcome people back into your home.

What would you like people to take from it?

I think the most important message is that food can be a fantastic excuse to get all your favourite people around the table together. And that entertaining or cooking for others doesn’t have to be stressful. Each chapter of the book is a meal, and I’ve interrogated the recipes to work out what you can do ahead, so you’re hopefully just finessing here and there, whacking stuff in the oven or focusing on the finishing touches once you’re with your mates.