Jamie Oliver’s new book is a ‘real celebration of great food’

What makes this book different from your previous ones?

My actual writing style in this book is quite unique. I’ve structured the recipes into three categories — ‘get ahead’, ‘on the day’ and ‘to serve’ — making it really clear exactly how to approach each recipe. I’m also really excited about the photography. I worked with three of my favourite photographers and we’ve been much more indulgent on the amount of pictures that have made it into the book, which means it’s a really good one to flick through with a cuppa and your feet up. The family pop up a few times, too, which is always fun.

Your son Buddy is a great little chef himself. Does he enjoy helping out when preparing for a family get-together?

Buddy is such an asset in the kitchen and he’s been getting amongst it since he was really little. His knife skills are getting really good now. He’s always happy to help out, and to be honest, all the kids have had their moments. Poppy and Daisy are out doing their own thing a lot now but when they were young they’d always be picking herbs and helping with jobs here and there — Petal’s the same. And River, well if there’s music playing and he can dance while he helps you, he’s there!

For an impromptu meal with friends and family, which dish do you always turn to for something quick and delicious that will still impress your guests?

I don’t think you can go far wrong with a roast chicken, and there’s so much you can do with them, so many different ways you can go on the flavour front. Also, the oven does all the hard work, so that always helps. I’ve put a last-minute style feast in the books actually that’s Italian inspired and a really easy principle to follow.

For starters, you jazz up a load of those shop-bought antipasti, creating an epic spread, then I’ve done a really simply yet elegant pasta for main, using one of my favourite shortcuts — cutting up fresh lasagne sheets to mimic fresh pasta. It’s such a good timesave. A nice cocktail or two, and you’re onto a winner.

• 'Together' by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House ©Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd (2021 Together) and is available in local bookstores for R445.